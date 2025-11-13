Concert hommage à Michel Legrand Ferney-Voltaire

Concert hommage à Michel Legrand Ferney-Voltaire jeudi 13 novembre 2025.

Concert hommage à Michel Legrand

Orangerie du château de Voltaire Allée du château Ferney-Voltaire Ain

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Début : 2025-11-13 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-13 22:00:00

2025-11-13

Loin des big bands et des violons hollywoodiens qui habillent volontiers les mélodies de Michel Legrand, le duo opte pour des arrangements sobres et acoustiques, mettant en évidence l’inventivité folle du compositeur et la malice des textes abordés.

Orangerie du château de Voltaire Allée du château Ferney-Voltaire 01210 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 42 65 57 culture@paysdegexagglo.fr

English : Tribute concert to Michel Legrand

Far from the big bands and Hollywood violins that often accompany Michel Legrand’s melodies, the duo opts for sober, acoustic arrangements, highlighting the composer’s incredible inventiveness and the mischievousness of the lyrics.

German : Konzert zu Ehren von Michel Legrand

Weit entfernt von Big Bands und Hollywood-Geigen, die die Melodien von Michel Legrand gerne untermalen, entscheidet sich das Duo für schlichte, akustische Arrangements, die den unglaublichen Erfindungsreichtum des Komponisten und die Verspieltheit der Texte hervorheben.

Italiano :

Lontano dalle big band e dai violini hollywoodiani che spesso adornano le melodie di Michel Legrand, il duo ha optato per arrangiamenti sobri e acustici, mettendo in risalto la folle inventiva del compositore e la cattiveria dei suoi testi.

Espanol :

Lejos de las big bands y los violines hollywoodienses que tan a menudo adornan las melodías de Michel Legrand, el dúo ha optado por arreglos sobrios y acústicos, que ponen de relieve la loca inventiva del compositor y la malicia de sus letras.

