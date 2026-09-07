Concert : Horizons Libres Rue Forestiere Dunières
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Rue Forestiere · Dunières
Informations pratiques
Dunières
Concert : Horizons Libres
Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Des chansons en français, des histoires de routes, de vies, aux couleurs folk, country, americana. Venez découvrir l’univers de « horizons libres » et son répertoire original
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Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 51 87 25
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English :
Songs in French, stories of the open road and of life, with folk, country, and Americana influences. Come discover the world of « Horizons Libres » and its original repertoire.
L’événement Concert : Horizons Libres Dunières a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme
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