Concert : Horizons Libres Rue Forestiere Dunières

Informations pratiques

Dunières

Concert : Horizons Libres

Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Des chansons en français, des histoires de routes, de vies, aux couleurs folk, country, americana. Venez découvrir l’univers de « horizons libres » et son répertoire original

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Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 51 87 25

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English :

Songs in French, stories of the open road and of life, with folk, country, and Americana influences. Come discover the world of « Horizons Libres » and its original repertoire.

L’événement Concert : Horizons Libres Dunières a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme