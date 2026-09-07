UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Dunières

Concert : Horizons Libres Rue Forestiere Dunières

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Rue Forestiere · Dunières

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Rue Forestiere
Adresse
Epopee Vieux Zebres
Ville
43220 Dunières
Département
Haute-Loire
Tarif

Dunières

Concert : Horizons Libres

Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :
2026-10-03

Des chansons en français, des histoires de routes, de vies, aux couleurs folk, country, americana. Venez découvrir l’univers de « horizons libres » et son répertoire original
  .

Rue Forestiere Epopee Vieux Zebres Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 51 87 25 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Songs in French, stories of the open road and of life, with folk, country, and Americana influences. Come discover the world of « Horizons Libres » and its original repertoire.

L’événement Concert : Horizons Libres Dunières a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme

À voir aussi à Dunières (Haute-Loire)