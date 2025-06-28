Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Rosnay 28 juin 2025 20:30

Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Rosnay

Samedi 2025-06-28 20:30:00

Médaille d’or et Premier Prix du Concours Schumann, Vincent Ong sera en récital à l’église de Rosnay.

English :

Gold medallist and First Prize winner of the Schumann Competition, Vincent Ong will be in recital at the Rosnay church.

German :

Vincent Ong, der beim Schumann-Wettbewerb mit der Goldmedaille und dem ersten Preis ausgezeichnet wurde, wird in der Kirche von Rosnay ein Recital geben.

Italiano :

Vincitore della Medaglia d’Oro e del Primo Premio al Concorso Schumann, Vincent Ong si esibirà in un recital presso la chiesa di Rosnay.

Espanol :

Ganador de la Medalla de Oro y del Primer Premio del Concurso Schumann, Vincent Ong ofrecerá un recital en la iglesia del Rosnay.

