Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Rosnay 28 juin 2025 20:30
Indre
Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Rue Saint André Rosnay Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-06-28 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-28
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
Médaille d’or et Premier Prix du Concours Schumann, Vincent Ong sera en récital à l’église de Rosnay.
Médaille d’or et Premier Prix du Concours Schumann, Vincent Ong sera en récital à l’église de Rosnay. .
Rue Saint André
Rosnay 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 08 09 91 98
English :
Gold medallist and First Prize winner of the Schumann Competition, Vincent Ong will be in recital at the Rosnay church.
German :
Vincent Ong, der beim Schumann-Wettbewerb mit der Goldmedaille und dem ersten Preis ausgezeichnet wurde, wird in der Kirche von Rosnay ein Recital geben.
Italiano :
Vincitore della Medaglia d’Oro e del Primo Premio al Concorso Schumann, Vincent Ong si esibirà in un recital presso la chiesa di Rosnay.
Espanol :
Ganador de la Medalla de Oro y del Primer Premio del Concurso Schumann, Vincent Ong ofrecerá un recital en la iglesia del Rosnay.
L’événement Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Rosnay a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Destination Brenne