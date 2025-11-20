Concert Ibrahim Maalouf O’Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) Châteauneuf-sur-Isère

Concert Ibrahim Maalouf

O’Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) 430 Route du Lac Châteauneuf-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 39 – 39 – 69 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-12 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-12

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

Ibrahim Maalouf présente KALTHOUM, une tournée hommage célébrant les 10 ans de l’album du même nom. Après une tournée mondiale triomphale en 2016, KALTHOUM revient pour une série exclusive de 30 concerts en France et en Europe.

O’Lac (ex Palais des Congrès Sud Rhône-Alpes) 430 Route du Lac Châteauneuf-sur-Isère 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 97 10 contact@o-lac.com

English :

Ibrahim Maalouf presents KALTHOUM, a tribute tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album of the same name. After a triumphant world tour in 2016, KALTHOUM returns for an exclusive series of 30 concerts in France and Europe.

German :

Ibrahim Maalouf präsentiert KALTHOUM, eine Tribute-Tour zur Feier des 10-jährigen Jubiläums des gleichnamigen Albums. Nach einer triumphalen Welttournee im Jahr 2016 kehrt KALTHOUM für eine exklusive Reihe von 30 Konzerten in Frankreich und Europa zurück.

Italiano :

Ibrahim Maalouf presenta KALTHOUM, un tour tributo che celebra il 10° anniversario dell’omonimo album. Dopo un trionfale tour mondiale nel 2016, KALTHOUM torna per una serie esclusiva di 30 concerti in Francia e in Europa.

Espanol :

Ibrahim Maalouf presenta KALTHOUM, una gira tributo que celebra el 10º aniversario del álbum del mismo nombre. Tras una triunfal gira mundial en 2016, KALTHOUM regresa para una serie exclusiva de 30 conciertos en Francia y Europa.

