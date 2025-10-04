Concert ICONIC Frazé

Concert ICONIC Frazé samedi 4 octobre 2025.

2 rue du 8 mai 1945 Frazé Eure-et-Loir

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-04 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

Venez découvrir ou redécouvrir le duo ICONIC qui reprend des chansons iconiques en acoustique le samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Gratuit, sur réservation

2 rue du 8 mai 1945 Frazé 28160 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 85 71 28 34 lapasserelle@fraze.fr

English :

Come and discover or rediscover the ICONIC duo as they perform acoustic covers of iconic songs on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Free, booking required

German :

Entdecken oder wiederentdecken Sie das Duo ICONIC, das am Samstag, den 4. Oktober 2025, ikonische Lieder akustisch covert.

Kostenlos, mit Reservierung

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire o a riscoprire il duo ICONIC che si esibisce in cover acustiche di canzoni iconiche sabato 4 ottobre 2025.

Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Ven a descubrir o redescubrir al dúo ICONIC mientras interpretan versiones acústicas de canciones icónicas el sábado 4 de octubre de 2025.

Gratis, previa reserva

L'événement Concert ICONIC Frazé a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OTs DU PERCHE