Concert Ilajan/Léa Martinez Festival La Batie Bibliothèque Le Balcon Saint-Cergues

Concert Ilajan/Léa Martinez Festival La Batie Bibliothèque Le Balcon Saint-Cergues samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Concert Ilajan/Léa Martinez Festival La Batie

Bibliothèque Le Balcon 240 rue des Ecoles Saint-Cergues Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 20 EUR

Plein tarif CHF 20.- / Tarif réduit CHF 15.- / Tarif spécial CHF 11.- / Tarif festivalier·ère CHF 8.-

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-06 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-06 18:35:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-06

Ilajan, c’est le projet musical monté par deux sœurs pour explorer les frontières de la folk, de la pop et de l’ambiant, suivit de Léa Martinez qui nous entraîner dans son univers teinté de rock, de blues et de folk.

.

Bibliothèque Le Balcon 240 rue des Ecoles Saint-Cergues 74140 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 2 29 08 69 50 contact@batie.ch

English :

Ilajan is a musical project set up by two sisters to explore the frontiers of folk, pop and ambient, followed by Léa Martinez, who takes us into her world tinged with rock, blues and folk.

German :

Ilajan ist ein Musikprojekt, das von zwei Schwestern gegründet wurde, um die Grenzen von Folk, Pop und Ambient zu erforschen, gefolgt von Léa Martinez, die uns in ihre von Rock, Blues und Folk geprägte Welt entführen wird.

Italiano :

Ilajan è un progetto musicale creato da due sorelle per esplorare le frontiere del folk, del pop e dell’ambient, seguito da Léa Martinez, che ci porterà nel suo mondo tinto di rock, blues e folk.

Espanol :

Ilajan es un proyecto musical creado por dos hermanas para explorar las fronteras del folk, el pop y el ambient. A continuación, Léa Martinez nos adentrará en su universo teñido de rock, blues y folk.

L’événement Concert Ilajan/Léa Martinez Festival La Batie Saint-Cergues a été mis à jour le 2025-08-04 par Office de Tourisme des Monts du Genevois