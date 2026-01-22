Concert Illustré La Princesse Turandot Opéra national de Nancy Lorraine Nancy

Concert Illustré La Princesse Turandot

Découvrez l’histoire de la Princesse Turandot comme vous ne l’avez jamais imaginée la princesse cruelle aux énigmes meurtrières sera au cœur d’un concert illustré où la musique de Ferruccio Busoni rencontre l’univers graphique d’Amandine Meyer. Sous la direction de William Le Sage, l’Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine fait revivre ce conte chinois revisité, où le noir et blanc rencontre une esthétique résolument contemporaine.

Dans cette Chine fantasmée, Turandot, héroïne aussi fascinante que redoutable, prend vie sous les traits espiègles de l’illustratrice, tandis que Julia Dantonnet anime ce voyage entre ombre et lumière. L’Orchestre déploie tour à tour la violence des épreuves imposées aux prétendants et la poésie de l’amour naissant, le tout sublimé par des illustrations où le merveilleux côtoie l’étrange. Un spectacle où musique et image dialoguent pour réinventer ce mythe intemporel entre tradition et audace.Enfants

Opéra national de Nancy Lorraine 1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 33 11

Discover the story of Princess Turandot as you’ve never imagined it: the cruel princess with murderous enigmas will be at the heart of an illustrated concert where the music of Ferruccio Busoni meets the graphic universe of Amandine Meyer. Conducted by William Le Sage, the Orchestre de l?Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine brings to life this Chinese tale revisited, where black and white meets a resolutely contemporary aesthetic.

In this fantasized China, Turandot, a heroine as fascinating as she is fearsome, comes to life under the mischievous features of the illustrator, while Julia Dantonnet animates this journey between light and shadow. The orchestra unfolds the violence of the trials imposed on the suitors and the poetry of budding love, all sublimated by illustrations where the marvelous rubs shoulders with the strange. A show where music and image dialogue to reinvent this timeless myth? between tradition and audacity.

