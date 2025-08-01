Concert « Influence Gospel » par Ricky Norton Eglise Sainte-Marie Anglet

Anglet Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’association Fan Club de Ricky Norton présente ce concert de Ricky Norton.

Inspiration Elvis Presley et chansons françaises.
Invitation Interlude Gospel Chœur féminin.   .

Eglise Sainte-Marie 31 avenue de la Chambre d’Amour Anglet 64600 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 44 56 17 21  rickynorton@hotmail.fr

