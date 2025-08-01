Concert « Influence Gospel » par Ricky Norton Eglise Sainte-Marie Anglet
Concert « Influence Gospel » par Ricky Norton Eglise Sainte-Marie Anglet vendredi 1 août 2025.
Concert « Influence Gospel » par Ricky Norton
Eglise Sainte-Marie 31 avenue de la Chambre d’Amour Anglet Pyrénées-Atlantiques
L’association Fan Club de Ricky Norton présente ce concert de Ricky Norton.
Inspiration Elvis Presley et chansons françaises.
Invitation Interlude Gospel Chœur féminin. .
