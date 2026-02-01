Concert: Inside The Waves Mistral Palace Valence
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : – – 13 EUR
Début : 2026-02-21 21:00:00
fin : 2026-02-21 04:00:00
2026-02-21
Salut à toutes et à tous pour cette nouvelle année !
C’est avec enthousiasme que nous vous annonçons la soirée INSIDE THE WAVES !
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
Greetings to you all in the New Year!
We’re delighted to announce the INSIDE THE WAVES party!
