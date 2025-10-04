Concert Jacky Locks et son ensemble vocal Novo Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

L’ensemble vocal NOVO GENERE, dirigé par le renommé Jacky LOCKS, vous invite à l’église Saint-Rémi, pour un concert exceptionnel dans le cadre de la fête patronale.

20 ans de passion vocale à célébrer en 2026 ! Avec 17 choristes expérimentés et 2 musiciens, notre groupe mosellan vous transporte à travers les époques et les continents. Au programme un répertoire éclectique et envoûtant, mêlant musique classique et sacrée, gospel, pop et variété française, interprété en harmonisations de 4 à 11 voix, souvent arrangées par Jacky Locks lui-même. Artiste incontournable du Grand Est, Jacky Locks a marqué la scène chorale avec de grands projets (500, 1000, 2000 Choristes, Chœur de Moselle) en France, Belgique et Suisse.

Une expérience musicale unique, entre émotion et virtuosité, à découvrir a cappella ou accompagné au piano et violoncelle.

Merci de partager l’événement et au plaisir de vous accueillir pour une soirée inoubliable (affiche ci-jointe) !Tout public

5 rue de l'église Rohrbach-lès-Bitche 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 78 69 06 62

English :

The NOVO GENERE vocal ensemble, directed by the renowned Jacky LOCKS, invites you to Saint-Rémi church for an exceptional concert to celebrate the patron saint?s day.

20 years of vocal passion to celebrate in 2026! With 17 experienced choristers and 2 musicians, our Moselle-based group takes you on a journey through time and continents. On the program: an eclectic, spellbinding repertoire, mixing classical and sacred music, gospel, pop and French variety, performed in harmonizations of 4 to 11 voices, often arranged by Jacky Locks himself. A key artist in the Grand Est region, Jacky Locks has made his mark on the choral scene with major projects (500, 1000, 2000 Choristes, Ch?ur de Moselle) in France, Belgium and Switzerland.

A unique musical experience, between emotion and virtuosity, to be discovered a cappella or accompanied by piano and cello.

We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable evening (poster attached)!

German :

Das Vokalensemble NOVO GENERE unter der Leitung des renommierten Jacky LOCKS lädt Sie zu einem außergewöhnlichen Konzert im Rahmen des Patronatsfestes in die Kirche Saint-Rémi ein.

20 Jahre stimmliche Leidenschaft, die 2026 gefeiert werden soll! Mit 17 erfahrenen Chorsängern und 2 Musikern entführt Sie unsere Gruppe aus der Moselregion durch die Epochen und Kontinente. Auf dem Programm steht ein eklektisches und bezauberndes Repertoire aus klassischer und geistlicher Musik, Gospel, Pop und französischem Varieté, das in 4- bis 11-stimmigen Harmonien vorgetragen wird, die oft von Jacky Locks selbst arrangiert werden. Jacky Locks ist ein unumgänglicher Künstler aus dem Grand Est und hat die Chorszene mit großen Projekten (500, 1000, 2000 Choristes, Ch?ur de Moselle) in Frankreich, Belgien und der Schweiz geprägt.

Ein einzigartiges musikalisches Erlebnis zwischen Emotion und Virtuosität, das Sie a cappella oder mit Klavier- und Cellobegleitung erleben können.

Wir freuen uns, Sie zu einem unvergesslichen Abend begrüßen zu dürfen (Plakat beigefügt)!

Italiano :

L’ensemble vocale NOVO GENERE, diretto dal celebre Jacky LOCKS, vi invita nella chiesa di Saint-Rémi per un concerto eccezionale nell’ambito della festa patronale.

20 anni di passione vocale da festeggiare nel 2026! Con 17 cantanti esperti e 2 musicisti, il nostro gruppo della Mosella vi porterà in un viaggio attraverso il tempo e i continenti. In programma: un repertorio eclettico e affascinante, che unisce musica classica e sacra, gospel, pop e varietà francese, eseguito in armonie da 4 a 11 voci, spesso arrangiate dallo stesso Jacky Locks. Artista di spicco della regione del Grand Est, Jacky Locks si è imposto sulla scena corale con importanti progetti (500, 1000, 2000 Choristes, Ch?ur de Moselle) in Francia, Belgio e Svizzera.

Un’esperienza musicale unica, che unisce emozione e virtuosismo, da gustare a cappella o con l’accompagnamento di pianoforte e violoncello.

Vi aspettiamo per una serata indimenticabile (locandina allegata)!

Espanol :

El conjunto vocal NOVO GENERE, dirigido por el célebre Jacky LOCKS, le invita a la iglesia de Saint-Rémi para un concierto excepcional en el marco de las fiestas patronales.

¡20 años de pasión vocal para celebrar en 2026! Con 17 cantantes experimentados y 2 músicos, nuestro grupo de la Moselle le hará viajar a través del tiempo y de los continentes. En el programa: un repertorio ecléctico y fascinante, que combina música clásica y sacra, gospel, pop y variedades francesas, interpretadas en armonías de 4 a 11 voces, a menudo arregladas por el propio Jacky Locks. Artista clave en la región del Gran Este, Jacky Locks ha dejado su impronta en la escena coral con importantes proyectos (500, 1000, 2000 Choristes, Ch?ur de Moselle) en Francia, Bélgica y Suiza.

Una experiencia musical única, que combina emoción y virtuosismo, para disfrutar a capella o acompañado de piano y violonchelo.

Le esperamos en una velada inolvidable (cartel adjunto)

