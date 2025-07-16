CONCERT JASCO AND CO CAMPING SAINT MARTIN Sorèze
CONCERT JASCO AND CO CAMPING SAINT MARTIN Sorèze mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
CONCERT JASCO AND CO
CAMPING SAINT MARTIN 1 Rue du 19 Mars 1962 Sorèze Tarn
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-16 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-16 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Venez assister aux concerts !
Concert « Jacso and Co » le mercredi 16 juillet 2025 de 20h30 à 23h / style « Musique du monde Amérique du Sud » / restauration possible sur place Food truck et bar du camping, soirée gratuite et ouvert à tous. .
CAMPING SAINT MARTIN 1 Rue du 19 Mars 1962 Sorèze 81540 Tarn Occitanie +33 5 63 50 20 19
English :
Come and enjoy the concerts!
German :
Besuchen Sie die Konzerte!
Italiano :
Venite a vedere i concerti!
Espanol :
¡Venga a ver los conciertos!
L’événement CONCERT JASCO AND CO Sorèze a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE