Concert jazz big band côte sud rue lahargou Dax vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

rue lahargou Audiorium St jacques compostelle Dax Landes

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-10-10
2025-10-10

Concert hommage à Quincy Jones 18 musiciens jazz big band direction Pascal Drapeau.   .

rue lahargou Audiorium St jacques compostelle Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 86 86  bigband@bbcs.fr

