Concert jazz big band côte sud rue lahargou Dax
Concert jazz big band côte sud rue lahargou Dax vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Concert jazz big band côte sud
rue lahargou Audiorium St jacques compostelle Dax Landes
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-10-10
Date(s) :
2025-10-10
Concert hommage à Quincy Jones 18 musiciens jazz big band direction Pascal Drapeau. .
rue lahargou Audiorium St jacques compostelle Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 86 86 bigband@bbcs.fr
English : Concert jazz big band côte sud
German : Concert jazz big band côte sud
Italiano :
Espanol : Concert jazz big band côte sud
L’événement Concert jazz big band côte sud Dax a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par OT Grand Dax