Concert jazz Hot swing Orchestra Bitche

La Ville de Bitche organise une soirée musicale estivale exceptionnelle le samedi 9 août 2025 à 20h30 dans la cour intérieure de la Citadelle. Ce concert gratuit et ouvert à tous mettra à l’honneur le Hot Swing Orchestra, une formation pétillante qui revisite les grands standards du jazz dixieland et du swing français.

Le programme proposera un hommage aux figures emblématiques du genre, telles que Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Boris Vian ou encore Charles Trenet, dans une ambiance chaleureuse inspirée des clubs mythiques de Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

En amont du concert, à partir de 19h, le public pourra découvrir gratuitement l’exposition Cabu croque le jazz , un hommage rendu au caricaturiste passionné de musique, avec 22 œuvres exposées à la chapelle de la citadelle.

Une restauration sur place sera proposée de 19h à 22h par AMATA, traiteur thaïlandais, pour une pause gourmande aux saveurs dépaysantes.

Un rendez-vous culturel et convivial mêlant musique, patrimoine et gastronomie, à vivre en famille ou entre amis dans un cadre exceptionnel !Tout public

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 18 82 contact@citadelle-bitche.com

English :

The town of Bitche is organizing an exceptional summer musical evening on Saturday August 9, 2025 at 8:30pm in the inner courtyard of the Citadelle. This free concert, open to all, will feature the Hot Swing Orchestra, a sparkling group that revisits the great standards of Dixieland jazz and French swing.

The program will pay tribute to emblematic figures of the genre such as Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Boris Vian and Charles Trenet, in a warm atmosphere inspired by the legendary clubs of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Ahead of the concert, from 7pm, the public can discover the free exhibition « Cabu croque le jazz », a tribute to the music-loving cartoonist, with 22 works on display in the citadel chapel.

From 7pm to 10pm, Thai caterer AMATA will be on hand to provide a gourmet break with an exotic flavour.

A cultural and convivial event combining music, heritage and gastronomy, to be enjoyed with family and friends in an exceptional setting!

German :

Die Stadt Bitche organisiert am Samstag, den 9. August 2025 um 20.30 Uhr im Innenhof der Zitadelle einen außergewöhnlichen musikalischen Sommerabend. Bei diesem kostenlosen und für alle zugänglichen Konzert steht das Hot Swing Orchestra im Mittelpunkt, eine spritzige Formation, die die großen Standards des Dixieland-Jazz und des französischen Swing neu interpretiert.

Das Programm bietet eine Hommage an die emblematischen Figuren des Genres, wie Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Boris Vian oder Charles Trenet, in einer warmen Atmosphäre, die von den mythischen Clubs von Saint-Germain-des-Prés inspiriert ist.

Im Vorfeld des Konzerts kann das Publikum ab 19 Uhr kostenlos die Ausstellung « Cabu croque le jazz » besuchen, eine Hommage an den musikbegeisterten Karikaturisten, die 22 Werke in der Kapelle der Zitadelle zeigt.

Von 19.00 bis 22.00 Uhr bietet der thailändische Caterer AMATA Speisen und Getränke an.

Ein kulturelles und geselliges Treffen, das Musik, Kulturerbe und Gastronomie miteinander verbindet und das Sie mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden in einem außergewöhnlichen Rahmen erleben können!

Italiano :

Il Comune di Bitche organizza un’eccezionale serata musicale estiva sabato 9 agosto 2025 alle 20.30 nel cortile interno della Citadelle. Questo concerto gratuito, aperto a tutti, vedrà protagonista la Hot Swing Orchestra, un gruppo frizzante che rivisita i grandi standard del jazz dixieland e dello swing francese.

Il programma renderà omaggio alle figure emblematiche del genere, come Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Boris Vian e Charles Trenet, in una calda atmosfera ispirata ai leggendari club di Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Prima del concerto, dalle 19.00, il pubblico potrà scoprire gratuitamente la mostra « Cabu croque le jazz », un omaggio al fumettista appassionato di musica, con 22 opere esposte nella cappella della cittadella.

Dalle 19.00 alle 22.00, il catering tailandese AMATA sarà a disposizione per offrire una pausa gustosa dal trambusto della città.

Si tratta di un evento culturale e conviviale, che unisce musica, patrimonio e gastronomia, da vivere con la famiglia e gli amici in un contesto eccezionale!

Espanol :

La ciudad de Bitche organiza una excepcional velada musical estival el sábado 9 de agosto de 2025 a las 20.30 h en el patio interior de la Citadelle. Este concierto gratuito y abierto a todos contará con la participación de la Hot Swing Orchestra, un grupo chispeante que revisita los grandes estándares del jazz Dixieland y del swing francés.

El programa rendirá homenaje a las figuras emblemáticas del género, como Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Boris Vian y Charles Trenet, en un ambiente cálido inspirado en los legendarios clubes de Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Antes del concierto, a partir de las 19.00 horas, el público podrá descubrir gratuitamente la exposición « Cabu croque le jazz », homenaje al dibujante apasionado por la música, con 22 obras expuestas en la capilla de la ciudadela.

De 19:00 a 22:00, la empresa de catering tailandesa AMATA ofrecerá un sabroso descanso del ajetreo de la ciudad.

Se trata de un acontecimiento cultural y de convivencia, que combina música, patrimonio y gastronomía, para disfrutar con la familia y los amigos en un marco excepcional

