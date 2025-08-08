Concert Jazz Manouche Arrènes

Concert Jazz Manouche

Concert Jazz Manouche Arrènes vendredi 8 août 2025.

Concert Jazz Manouche

Terrain derrière la Mairie Arrènes Creuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-08
fin : 2025-08-08

Date(s) :
2025-08-08

ODC Quintet à bord de « La Scène en Balade »,
Swing of Paris,
Elisabeth LECLAIR (chant), Alexis BOURGUIGNON (trompette), Thomas EZEKIEL (guitare), Claire ALANORE (contrebasse), Thierry BOURGUIGNON (batterie),
Salle polyvalente en cas de pluie.
Buvette et friandises par l’Association ICA,
Participation libre,
Renseignement au 05 55 52 21 94.   .

Terrain derrière la Mairie Arrènes 23210 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 52 21 94  mairie.arrenes@orange.fr

English : Concert Jazz Manouche

German : Concert Jazz Manouche

Italiano :

Espanol : Concert Jazz Manouche

L’événement Concert Jazz Manouche Arrènes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT Monts et Rivières Ouest Creuse