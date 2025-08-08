Concert Jazz Manouche Arrènes
Concert Jazz Manouche Arrènes vendredi 8 août 2025.
Concert Jazz Manouche
Terrain derrière la Mairie Arrènes Creuse
Début : 2025-08-08
fin : 2025-08-08
2025-08-08
ODC Quintet à bord de « La Scène en Balade »,
Swing of Paris,
Elisabeth LECLAIR (chant), Alexis BOURGUIGNON (trompette), Thomas EZEKIEL (guitare), Claire ALANORE (contrebasse), Thierry BOURGUIGNON (batterie),
Salle polyvalente en cas de pluie.
Buvette et friandises par l’Association ICA,
Participation libre,
Renseignement au 05 55 52 21 94. .
Terrain derrière la Mairie Arrènes 23210 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 52 21 94 mairie.arrenes@orange.fr
