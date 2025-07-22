Concert Jazz La Petite Auberge Marciac

Concert exceptionnel à La Petite Auberge qui accueille le Trio Gladys AMOROS, Michel FOIZON & Nico Wayne TOUSSAINT.

Nico Wayne Toussaint

L’un des harmonicistes-chanteurs majeurs de sa génération

Les shows de Nico sont réputés pour l’énergie qui s’en dégage et la joie communicative qui s’y répand. Formé à l’école des clubs de blues américains qu’il fréquente depuis l’âge de 19 ans, il a développé une approche unique de la scène où énergie, charisme, harmonica et feeling sont portés par un groupe soudé et efficace.

Gladys Amoros et Michel Foizon

Partenaires à la ville comme à la scène, Gladys Amoros et Michel Foizon font partie de ces artistes qui possèdent une véritable âme blues et qui portent les couleurs des musiques noires américaines avec tellement de foi et de passion que l’on ne peut qu’être séduit par leur musique.

Aussi à son aise dans le blues que dans le gospel, la chanteuse à la voix profonde et chaude et le chanteur et guitariste à la technique irréprochable et au feeling impressionnant partagent leurs scènes depuis deux décennies

Ces artistes ont en commun un amour hors du commun pour le blues et un talent incroyable pour ce qui est de l’écrire et de le jouer. Impossible de rester de marbre face à autant de bonnes choses, tant et si bien que l’on ne peut faire que comme les artistes et conclure avec une grosse pointe d’émotion dans la voix.

La Petite Auberge 16 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 31 33 lapetiteauberge32@orange.fr

English :

Exceptional concert at La Petite Auberge featuring the Gladys AMOROS Trio, Michel FOIZON & Nico Wayne TOUSSAINT.

Nico Wayne Toussaint

One of the leading harmonica singers of his generation

Nico’s shows are renowned for their energy and infectious joy. Trained in the school of American blues clubs, which he has been frequenting since the age of 19, he has developed a unique approach to the stage, where energy, charisma, harmonica and feeling are carried by a tight, efficient band.

Gladys Amoros and Michel Foizon

Partners on stage and in the city, Gladys Amoros and Michel Foizon are two of those artists with a true blues soul, who carry the colors of black American music with such faith and passion that you can?t help but be seduced by their music.

Equally at home in blues and gospel, the singer with her deep, warm voice and the singer/guitarist with his impeccable technique and impressive feel have been sharing the stage for two decades

What these artists have in common is an uncommon love of the blues and an incredible talent for writing and playing it. It’s impossible to remain indifferent in the face of so much good stuff, so much so that you can only do as the artists do, and conclude with a huge hint of emotion in your voice.

German :

Außergewöhnliches Konzert in La Petite Auberge, das das Trio Gladys AMOROS, Michel FOIZON & Nico Wayne TOUSSAINT empfängt.

Nico Wayne Toussaint

Einer der wichtigsten Mundharmonikaspieler und Sänger seiner Generation

Nicos Shows sind berühmt für die Energie, die sie ausstrahlen, und die ansteckende Freude, die sich darin ausbreitet. Er wurde in der Schule der amerikanischen Bluesclubs ausgebildet, die er seit seinem 19. Lebensjahr besucht, und hat einen einzigartigen Ansatz für die Bühne entwickelt, bei dem Energie, Charisma, Mundharmonika und Feeling von einer zusammengeschweißten und effizienten Band getragen werden.

Gladys Amoros und Michel Foizon

Gladys Amoros und Michel Foizon sind sowohl in der Stadt als auch auf der Bühne Partner und gehören zu den Künstlern, die eine echte Blues-Seele besitzen und die Farben der schwarzamerikanischen Musik mit so viel Glauben und Leidenschaft tragen, dass man von ihrer Musik nur verführt werden kann.

Die Sängerin mit der tiefen, warmen Stimme und der Sänger und Gitarrist mit der makellosen Technik und dem beeindruckenden Feeling sind im Blues ebenso zu Hause wie im Gospel und teilen seit zwei Jahrzehnten ihre Bühnen

Diese Künstler haben eine außergewöhnliche Liebe zum Blues und ein unglaubliches Talent, ihn zu schreiben und zu spielen, gemeinsam. Es ist unmöglich, angesichts so vieler guter Dinge kalt zu bleiben, so dass man es den Künstlern gleichtun und mit einer großen Prise Emotionen in der Stimme schließen muss.

Italiano :

Un concerto eccezionale a La Petite Auberge con il Gladys AMOROS Trio, Michel FOIZON e Nico Wayne TOUSSAINT.

Nico Wayne Toussaint

Uno dei principali cantanti di armonica della sua generazione

Gli spettacoli di Nico sono rinomati per la loro energia e la loro gioia contagiosa. Formatosi alla scuola dei club blues americani, che frequenta dall’età di 19 anni, ha sviluppato un approccio unico al palcoscenico dove energia, carisma, armonica e sentimento sono trasportati da una band affiatata ed efficiente.

Gladys Amoros e Michel Foizon

Compagni sia sul palco che fuori, Gladys Amoros e Michel Foizon sono due di quegli artisti con una vera anima blues che portano i colori della musica nera americana con una fede e una passione tali che non si può fare a meno di essere sedotti dalla loro musica.

Ugualmente a loro agio nel blues e nel gospel, la cantante con la sua voce profonda e calda e il cantante-chitarrista con la sua tecnica impeccabile e il suo impressionante feeling condividono il palco da due decenni

Ciò che accomuna questi artisti è uno straordinario amore per il blues e un incredibile talento nello scriverlo e nel suonarlo. È impossibile rimanere indifferenti di fronte a tanta roba buona, tanto che non si può fare a meno di essere d’accordo con gli artisti e di concludere con un grande accenno di emozione nella voce.

Espanol :

Un concierto excepcional en La Petite Auberge con Gladys AMOROS Trio, Michel FOIZON & Nico Wayne TOUSSAINT.

Nico Wayne Toussaint

Uno de los principales cantantes de armónica de su generación

Los espectáculos de Nico son famosos por su energía y su contagiosa alegría. Formado en la escuela de los clubes de blues americanos, que frecuenta desde los 19 años, ha desarrollado un enfoque único del escenario donde la energía, el carisma, la armónica y el sentimiento son llevados por una banda ajustada y eficaz.

Gladys Amoros y Michel Foizon

Compañeros en el escenario y fuera de él, Gladys Amoros y Michel Foizon son dos de esos artistas con auténtica alma de blues que llevan los colores de la música negra americana con tanta fe y pasión que uno no puede evitar dejarse seducir por su música.

Tanto en el blues como en el gospel, la cantante, con su voz profunda y cálida, y el cantante y guitarrista, con su técnica impecable y su impresionante feeling, comparten escenario desde hace dos décadas

Lo que estos artistas tienen en común es un extraordinario amor por el blues y un increíble talento para escribirlo e interpretarlo. Es imposible permanecer indiferente ante tanto buen material, tanto que uno no puede evitar estar de acuerdo con los artistas y concluir con un gran dejo de emoción en la voz.

