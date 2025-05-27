Concert Jazz Yonathan Avishai Trio – Boisné-La Tude, 27 mai 2025 20:00, Boisné-La Tude.
Charente
Concert Jazz Yonathan Avishai Trio 7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet Boisné-La Tude Charente
Début : 2025-05-27 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-27
2025-05-27
Nouvel album “Shapes and Sounds” (Jazz&People)
Yonathan Avishai piano
Yoni Zelnik contrebasse
Donald Kontomanou batterie
Réservation souhaitée Jauge limitée
7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet
Boisné-La Tude 16320 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 64 70 46 contact@studio-juillaguet.com
English :
New album ?Shapes and Sounds? (Jazz&People)
Yonathan Avishai: piano
Yoni Zelnik: double bass
Donald Kontomanou: drums
Reservations essential Limited capacity
German :
Neues Album ?Shapes and Sounds? (Jazz&People)
Yonathan Avishai: Klavier
Yoni Zelnik: Kontrabass
Donald Kontomanou: Schlagzeug
Reservierung erwünscht Begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl
Italiano :
Nuovo album Shapes and Sounds (Jazz&People)
Yonathan Avishai: pianoforte
Yoni Zelnik: contrabbasso
Donald Kontomanou: batteria
Prenotazione obbligatoria Capacità limitata
Espanol :
Nuevo álbum Shapes and Sounds (Jazz&People)
Yonathan Avishai: piano
Yoni Zelnik: contrabajo
Donald Kontomanou: batería
Imprescindible reservar Aforo limitado
