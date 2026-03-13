Concert Jazzmaniak 4Tet Place Guibert La Ciotat

Concert Jazzmaniak 4Tet

Vendredi 3 avril 2026 à partir de 19h. Place Guibert Chapelle des Minimes La Ciotat Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-03 19:00:00

fin : 2026-04-03

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Jazzmaniak 4Tet nous emmène dans un paysage musical riche et coloré en revisitant, par des arrangements audacieux, des chansons à succès de célèbres artistes internationaux Sting, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Prince..

La chanteuse Anna Waldeck, qui a acquis en Pologne une solide formation musicale au conservatoire de Breslau, est soutenue par une rythmique bien rodée avec Norbert Grisot au piano, Hubert Rousselet à la contrebasse et Thierry Larosa à la batterie. .

Place Guibert Chapelle des Minimes La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 51 20 52 21 info@jazzsurlabaie.com

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English :

Jazzmaniak 4Tet takes us on a journey through a rich and colourful musical landscape, offering bold new arrangements of hit songs by famous international artists such as Sting, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Prince.

L’événement Concert Jazzmaniak 4Tet La Ciotat a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat