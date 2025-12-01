Concert Jean Baptiste Guegan Johnny, le show d’une vie Chartres

Concert Jean Baptiste Guegan Johnny, le show d’une vie Chartres dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Concert Jean Baptiste Guegan Johnny, le show d’une vie

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 49 – 49 – 69 EUR

49

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Après une double tournée Johnny, vous & moi , de plus de 130 dates, Jean Baptiste Guegan revient avec son tout nouveau spectacle événement Johnny, le show d’une vie. Un voyage musical intense et passionné à travers l’histoire mêlée de Johnny Hallyday et Jean Baptiste Guegan.

Accompagné de ses musiciens, il nous plonge dans une rétrospective musicale unique, mêlant les plus grands succès de l’immense carrière de Johnny à sa propre discographie. Un show inédit, au concept original, où se mêlent souvenirs, anecdotes et témoignages de Jean Baptiste et de nombreux amoureux de Johnny, pour lui rendre un nouvel hommage. Venez vibrer au son de la voix troublante et puissante de Jean Baptiste Guegan, et laissez-vous emporter par la nostalgie de Johnny. 49 .

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

English :

After a double « Johnny, vous & moi » tour of over 130 dates, Jean Baptiste Guegan returns with his brand new event show Johnny, le show d’une vie. An intense, passionate musical journey through the intertwined history of Johnny Hallyday and Jean Baptiste Guegan.

German :

Nach einer Doppel-Tournee « Johnny, vous & moi » mit über 130 Terminen kehrt Jean Baptiste Guegan mit seiner brandneuen Event-Show Johnny, le show d’une vie zurück. Eine intensive und leidenschaftliche musikalische Reise durch die verwobene Geschichte von Johnny Hallyday und Jean Baptiste Guegan.

Italiano :

Dopo un doppio tour « Johnny, vous & moi » di oltre 130 date, Jean Baptiste Guegan torna con il suo nuovo spettacolo evento Johnny, le show d’une vie. Un viaggio musicale intenso e appassionato attraverso la storia intrecciata di Johnny Hallyday e Jean Baptiste Guegan.

Espanol :

Tras una doble gira « Johnny, vous & moi » de más de 130 fechas, Jean Baptiste Guegan regresa con su nuevo espectáculo Johnny, le show d’une vie. Un viaje musical intenso y apasionado a través de la historia entrelazada de Johnny Hallyday y Jean Baptiste Guegan.

L’événement Concert Jean Baptiste Guegan Johnny, le show d’une vie Chartres a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par MAIRIE AGGLO DE CHARTRES