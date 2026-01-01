Concert Jeff Mills feat Jean-Phi Dary & Prabhu Edouard + 1ère partie + After Club La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert Jeff Mills feat Jean-Phi Dary & Prabhu Edouard + 1ère partie + After Club

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-29

Date(s) :

2026-01-29

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest est le fruit des efforts cumulés de musiciens talentueux et de leur vision sur ce qui rend l’art de la musique si spécial.

La Sirène
111 Boulevard Émile Delmas
La Rochelle 17000
Charente-Maritime
Nouvelle-Aquitaine
+33 5 46 56 46 62
contact@la-sirene.fr

English : Concert Jeff Mills feat Jean-Phi Dary & Prabhu Edouard + 1ère partie + After Club

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest is the fruit of the combined efforts of talented musicians and their vision of what makes the art of music so special.

