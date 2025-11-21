Concert Jim Rowlands chante Bob Dylan Chapelle des Carmélites Ploërmel
Concert Jim Rowlands chante Bob Dylan Chapelle des Carmélites Ploërmel vendredi 21 novembre 2025.
Concert Jim Rowlands chante Bob Dylan
Chapelle des Carmélites 4 Rue Sénéchal Tuault Ploërmel Morbihan
Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-21
2025-11-21
le chanteur gallois Jim Rowlands investit la chapelle des Carmélites pour un concert exceptionnel où il interprétera du Bob Dylan. Cet hommage musical est pour lui comme un retour aux sources. A partir de 20h30 .
Chapelle des Carmélites 4 Rue Sénéchal Tuault Ploërmel 56800 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 97 73 20 73
