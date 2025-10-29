Concert Johnny Sansone La Rochelle
Concert Johnny Sansone La Rochelle mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Concert Johnny Sansone
29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 34 – 34 – 34 EUR
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-10-30
2025-10-29
Un artiste incontournable pour tous les amateurs de blues authentique et de live envoûtant.
29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com
English :
A must-see artist for all fans of authentic blues and spellbinding live performances.
German :
Ein unverzichtbarer Künstler für alle, die authentischen Blues und fesselnde Live-Auftritte lieben.
Italiano :
Un artista imperdibile per gli appassionati di blues autentico e di performance dal vivo incantate.
Espanol :
Un artista imprescindible para los amantes del blues auténtico y las actuaciones en directo hechizantes.
L’événement Concert Johnny Sansone La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par La Rochelle Tourisme