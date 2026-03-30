Concert Joseph Arthur Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn
Concert Joseph Arthur Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn vendredi 3 avril 2026.
Concert Joseph Arthur
Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03
fin : 2026-04-03
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
Avec en 1ère partie FYRS. .
Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 49 47 05
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English : Concert Joseph Arthur
L’événement Concert Joseph Arthur Arthez-de-Béarn a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par OT Coeur de Béarn
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