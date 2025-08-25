Concert Jubilate Trégunc
Concert Jubilate Trégunc lundi 25 août 2025.
Concert Jubilate
Chapelle Saint-philibert Trégunc Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-25 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-25
Date(s) :
2025-08-25
Chant polyphonies anciennes.
Une participation de 10€ est demandée. La moitié des recettes sera reversée à la Fondation du Patrimoine pour l’entretien de la Chapelle de Kerven. .
Chapelle Saint-philibert Trégunc 29910 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 50 95 95
L’événement Concert Jubilate Trégunc a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OTC CCA