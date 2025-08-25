Concert Jubilate Trégunc

Concert Jubilate Trégunc lundi 25 août 2025.

Concert Jubilate

Chapelle Saint-philibert Trégunc Finistère

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-25 18:30:00
Chant polyphonies anciennes.

Une participation de 10€ est demandée. La moitié des recettes sera reversée à la Fondation du Patrimoine pour l’entretien de la Chapelle de Kerven.   .

Chapelle Saint-philibert Trégunc 29910 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 50 95 95 

