Concert Kerchanga Les Espelines Vassieux-en-Vercors 13 juillet 2025 20:30

Drôme

Concert Kerchanga Les Espelines 2 place de la fontaine Vassieux-en-Vercors Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Découvrez Kerchanga, un duo franco-polonais qui fusionne les rythmes envoûtants de la musique traditionnelle africaine

avec des sonorités modernes de rock et d’électronique. Oliwia // Chant et N’Goni et Matt // Guitare, Live Looping et Electronique

.

Les Espelines 2 place de la fontaine

Vassieux-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 40 67 72 04 contact@espelines.com

English :

Discover Kerchanga, a Franco-Polish duo that fuses the bewitching rhythms of traditional African music

with modern rock and electronic sounds. Oliwia // Vocals and N?Goni and Matt // Guitar, Live Looping and Electronics

German :

Entdecken Sie Kerchanga, ein französisch-polnisches Duo, das die betörenden Rhythmen traditioneller afrikanischer Musik verschmilzt

mit modernen Klängen aus Rock und Elektronik. Oliwia // Gesang und N?Goni und Matt // Gitarre, Live Looping und Elektronik

Italiano :

Scoprite i Kerchanga, un duo franco-polacco che fonde i ritmi ammalianti della musica tradizionale africana con le moderne sonorità rock ed elettroniche

con il rock moderno e le sonorità elettroniche. Oliwia // Voce e N?Goni e Matt // Chitarra, looping dal vivo ed elettronica

Espanol :

Descubra Kerchanga, un dúo franco-polaco que fusiona los ritmos hechizantes de la música tradicional africana

con rock moderno y sonidos electrónicos. Oliwia // Voz y N?Goni y Matt // Guitarra, Looping en directo y electrónica

L’événement Concert Kerchanga Vassieux-en-Vercors a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme