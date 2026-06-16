Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand Centre commercial de la vallée Montendre

Montendre

Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand

Centre commercial de la vallée Boulevard de Saintonge Montendre Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Venez passer une belle soirée en musique au Bistrot Gourmand avec le concert de KGB. Une cuisine maison, des produits frais et des moments à partager. Réservez votre table et profitez de la soirée !

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Centre commercial de la vallée Boulevard de Saintonge Montendre 17130 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 63 42 info.lebistrotgourmand@gmail.com

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English :

Come spend a wonderful evening filled with music at the Bistrot Gourmand with a concert by KGB. Enjoy homemade cuisine, fresh ingredients, and moments to share. Reserve your table and enjoy the evening!

L’événement Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand Montendre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge