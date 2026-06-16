Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand Centre commercial de la vallée Montendre
Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand Centre commercial de la vallée Montendre samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Montendre
Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand
Centre commercial de la vallée Boulevard de Saintonge Montendre Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Venez passer une belle soirée en musique au Bistrot Gourmand avec le concert de KGB. Une cuisine maison, des produits frais et des moments à partager. Réservez votre table et profitez de la soirée !
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Centre commercial de la vallée Boulevard de Saintonge Montendre 17130 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 63 42 info.lebistrotgourmand@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come spend a wonderful evening filled with music at the Bistrot Gourmand with a concert by KGB. Enjoy homemade cuisine, fresh ingredients, and moments to share. Reserve your table and enjoy the evening!
L’événement Concert KGB Le Bistrot Gourmand Montendre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge
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