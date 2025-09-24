CONCERT KNIVES + Fragile Amiens

CONCERT KNIVES + Fragile Amiens mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

CONCERT KNIVES + Fragile

17 Quai Bélu Amiens Somme

KNIVES

Originaire de Bristol, le collectif post-punk/noise Knives s’impose avec une énergie brute et des concerts chaotiques, portés par une écriture incisive nourrie de leurs visions du monde. Entre post-punk et hardcore, leur son a évolué pour devenir un noise collective audacieux et percutant. Guitares, basse, batterie, voix et saxophones composent l’instrumentarium atypique de ce sextet, mené par Izzi Allard, Dan Farren, Josh Cook, Ben Marshall, Erin Cook et Jay Schottlander.

Croisé en ouverture de CLT DRP, LIFE, The Armed ou Soul Glo, et remarqués lors de festivals comme 2000 Trees, Left of the Dial et Forwards Fest, Knives franchit un nouveau cap avec leur premier album Glitter , sorti en Mai . L’avenir du post-punk se jouerait-il dans la capitale du trip hop ?

Fragile

Après leur premier EP « …About Going Home » sorti en juin 2023 et une cinquantaine de dates à travers la France et l’Europe, Fragile revient cet automne avec leur premier album “Big Big Smile”.

En 10 morceaux, le groupe invoque les spectres du punk rock et de l’emo 90’s/2000 avec cet irrésistible sens du refrain et des sing-alongs. Mais qu’on ne s’y trompe pas, Fragile s’inscrit bien dans cette nouvelle génération, celle qui n’hésite pas à nuancer l’efficacité de ses riffs et de ses sonorités par quelques touches héritées du shoegaze, voire de la new wave.

Tarif normal 13€

Tarif abonné 8€

17 Quai Bélu Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France ot@amiens-metropole.com

English :

WEDNESDAY sEPTEMBER 24, 2025

20:30

KNIVES

Hailing from Bristol, post-punk/noise collective Knives make their mark with raw energy and chaotic live shows, driven by incisive writing fed by their visions of the world. Somewhere between post-punk and hardcore, their sound has evolved into a bold, hard-hitting noise collective. Guitars, bass, drums, vocals and saxophones make up the atypical instrumentarium of this sextet, led by Izzi Allard, Dan Farren, Josh Cook, Ben Marshall, Erin Cook and Jay Schottlander.

Having opened for CLT DRP, LIFE, The Armed and Soul Glo, and been noticed at festivals such as 2000 Trees, Left of the Dial and Forwards Fest, Knives took things to a new level with their debut album, « Glitter », released in May. Is the future of post-punk being played out in the trip hop capital?

Fragile

Following their debut EP « About Going Home », released in June 2023, and some fifty dates across France and Europe, Fragile return this autumn with their debut album ?Big Big Smile?

In 10 tracks, the band conjure up the spectres of 90s/2000 punk rock and emo with their irresistible sense of chorus and sing-alongs. But make no mistake about it, Fragile is very much part of this new generation, one that doesn’t hesitate to nuance the effectiveness of its riffs and sounds with a few touches inherited from shoegaze or even new wave.

Regular price: 13?

Subscriber price: 8?

German :

MITTWOCH. 24. SEPTEMBER 2025

20:30

KNIVES:

Das aus Bristol stammende Post-Punk/Noise-Kollektiv Knives setzt sich mit roher Energie und chaotischen Konzerten durch, die von einem prägnanten, aus ihren Weltanschauungen gespeisten Songwriting getragen werden. Zwischen Post-Punk und Hardcore hat sich ihr Sound zu einem kühnen und durchschlagenden « Noise-Kollektiv » entwickelt. Gitarren, Bass, Schlagzeug, Stimmen und Saxophone bilden das atypische Instrumentarium dieses Sextetts, das von Izzi Allard, Dan Farren, Josh Cook, Ben Marshall, Erin Cook und Jay Schottlander angeführt wird.

Nach Auftritten im Vorprogramm von CLT DRP, LIFE, The Armed und Soul Glo und Auftritten bei Festivals wie 2000 Trees, Left of the Dial und Forwards Fest, haben Knives mit ihrem Debütalbum « Glitter », das im Mai erschienen ist, einen neuen Meilenstein erreicht. Die Zukunft des Post-Punk wird in der Hauptstadt des Trip Hop entschieden?

Fragile:

Nach ihrer ersten EP « ?About Going Home », die im Juni 2023 veröffentlicht wurde, und rund 50 Konzerten in ganz Frankreich und Europa, kommt Fragile diesen Herbst mit ihrem ersten Album ?Big Big Smile? zurück.

In 10 Stücken beschwört die Band die Gespenster des Punkrock und des Emo der 90er und 2000er Jahre mit ihrem unwiderstehlichen Sinn für Refrains und Sing-Alongs. Fragile gehört zu dieser neuen Generation, die nicht zögert, die Effizienz ihrer Riffs und Klänge mit einigen Shoegaze- oder New Wave-Elementen zu nuancieren.

Normaler Preis: 13?

Abonnententarif: 8?

Italiano :

MERCOLEDI’. 24 SETTEMBRE 2025

20:30

KNIVES

Provenienti da Bristol, i Knives, collettivo post-punk/noise, si distinguono per l’energia cruda e i caotici spettacoli dal vivo, guidati da un songwriting incisivo alimentato dalle loro visioni del mondo. A metà strada tra il post-punk e l’hardcore, il loro sound si è evoluto in un audace collettivo noise. Chitarre, basso, batteria, voce e sassofoni compongono l’atipico strumentario di questo sestetto, guidato da Izzi Allard, Dan Farren, Josh Cook, Ben Marshall, Erin Cook e Jay Schottlander.

I Knives hanno aperto per CLT DRP, LIFE, The Armed e Soul Glo e si sono fatti conoscere in festival come 2000 Trees, Left of the Dial e Forwards Fest. Il loro album di debutto, Glitter, uscito a maggio, li porta a un nuovo livello. È possibile che il futuro del post-punk si svolga nella capitale mondiale del trip hop?

Fragile

Dopo l’EP di debutto « About Going Home », pubblicato nel giugno 2023, e una cinquantina di date in Francia e in Europa, i Fragile tornano in autunno con il loro album di debutto « Big Big Smile ».

In 10 brani, la band evoca gli spettri del punk rock e dell’emo degli anni ’90/2000 con il suo irresistibile senso del ritornello e dei sing-along. Ma non fraintendetemi, i Fragile fanno parte di questa nuova generazione, che non esita a sfumare l’efficacia dei suoi riff e dei suoi suoni con qualche tocco ereditato dallo shoegaze o addirittura dalla new wave.

Prezzo normale: 13 euro?

Prezzo per gli abbonati: 8 €?

Espanol :

MIÉRCOLES 24 SEPTIEMBRE 2025

20:30

KNIVES

Procedentes de Bristol, el colectivo post-punk/noise Knives deja su huella con una energía cruda y caóticos directos, impulsados por una composición incisiva alimentada por sus visiones del mundo. A medio camino entre el post-punk y el hardcore, su sonido ha evolucionado hasta convertirse en un colectivo noise atrevido y contundente. Guitarras, bajo, batería, voz y saxofones componen el atípico instrumental de este sexteto, liderado por Izzi Allard, Dan Farren, Josh Cook, Ben Marshall, Erin Cook y Jay Schottlander.

Knives han sido teloneros de CLT DRP, LIFE, The Armed y Soul Glo, y se han hecho un nombre en festivales como 2000 Trees, Left of the Dial y Forwards Fest. Su álbum de debut, Glitter, publicado en mayo, les lleva a un nuevo nivel. ¿Será que el futuro del post-punk se juega en la capital mundial del trip hop?

Fragile

Tras su EP de debut « About Going Home », publicado en junio de 2023, y unas cincuenta fechas por Francia y Europa, Fragile regresan este otoño con su álbum de debut « Big Big Smile ».

En 10 temas, la banda evoca los espectros del punk rock y el emo de los 90/2000 con su irresistible sentido del estribillo y de la canción. Pero no nos equivoquemos, Fragile forma parte de esta nueva generación, que no duda en matizar la eficacia de sus riffs y sonidos con algunos toques heredados del shoegaze o incluso de la new wave.

Precio normal: 13?

Precio abonado: 8?

