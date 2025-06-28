CONCERT KUMBAYA GOSPEL CHOIR LUNEL Lunel-Viel 28 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

CONCERT KUMBAYA GOSPEL CHOIR LUNEL Place martyrs de la résistance Lunel-Viel Hérault

Concert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Samedi 28 juin 19h Lunel

Rendez-vous samedi 28 juin à 19h pour un concert gospel à l’église Notre-Dame du Lac avec la Kumbaya Gospel CHOIR.

Kumbaya est la plus vieille chorale Montpelliéraine, créée à l’origine par des étudiants africains et devenue au fil du temps multinationale et intergénérationnelle.

Billetterie sur place 15€

Etudiants/RSA 10€ (gratuit pour les de 12ans et minima sociaux) .

Place martyrs de la résistance

Lunel-Viel 34400 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Concert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Saturday June 28th 7pm Lunel

German :

Konzert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Samstag, 28. Juni 19 Uhr Lunel

Italiano :

Concerto del Kumbaya Gospel Choir Sabato 28 giugno ore 19.00 Lunel

Espanol :

Concierto de Kumbaya Gospel Choir Sábado 28 de junio 19.00 h Lunel

