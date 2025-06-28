CONCERT KUMBAYA GOSPEL CHOIR LUNEL Lunel-Viel 28 juin 2025 07:00
Concert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Samedi 28 juin 19h Lunel
Rendez-vous samedi 28 juin à 19h pour un concert gospel à l’église Notre-Dame du Lac avec la Kumbaya Gospel CHOIR.
Kumbaya est la plus vieille chorale Montpelliéraine, créée à l’origine par des étudiants africains et devenue au fil du temps multinationale et intergénérationnelle.
Billetterie sur place 15€
Etudiants/RSA 10€ (gratuit pour les de 12ans et minima sociaux) .
Place martyrs de la résistance
Lunel-Viel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Concert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Saturday June 28th 7pm Lunel
German :
Konzert Kumbaya Gospel Choir Samstag, 28. Juni 19 Uhr Lunel
Italiano :
Concerto del Kumbaya Gospel Choir Sabato 28 giugno ore 19.00 Lunel
Espanol :
Concierto de Kumbaya Gospel Choir Sábado 28 de junio 19.00 h Lunel
