CONCERT LA BELLE EPOQUE SWING JAZZ Lodève

CONCERT LA BELLE EPOQUE SWING JAZZ

place Francis Morand Lodève Hérault

Début : 2026-02-14

fin : 2026-02-14

2026-02-14

Venez vous plonger dans l’atmosphère intemporelle des années 1930 à 1950 !

Le concert de La Belle Epoque Swing Jazz vous plonge dans l'atmosphère intemporelle des années 1930 à 1950, rendant hommage aux légendes du jazz manouche et du swing.

place Francis Morand Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 44 56 05

English :

Come and immerse yourself in the timeless atmosphere of the 1930s to 1950s!

