Concert | La Belle Roulotte Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier

Reilhac La Belle Roulotte Mazeyrat-d'Allier

Jeudi 2025-07-17 20:00:00

2025-07-17

Soirée concert de Rap à la Belle Roulotte avec « Petit Copek » . Restauration sur réservation avec un « Menu à découvrir »…

Reilhac La Belle Roulotte Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 73 45 68 76 nina4301@hotmail.fr

English :

Rap concert evening at La Belle Roulotte with « Petit Copek ». Catering on reservation with a « Menu à découvrir »…

German :

Rap-Konzertabend in der Belle Roulotte mit « Petit Copek » . Restauration auf Reservierung mit einem « Menu à découvrir » (Menü zum Entdecken)…

Italiano :

Concerto rap alla Belle Roulotte con « Petit Copek ». Catering su prenotazione con un « Menu da scoprire »…

Espanol :

Concierto de rap en La Belle Roulotte con « Petit Copek ». Catering previa reserva con un « Menú por descubrir »…

L’événement Concert | La Belle Roulotte Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2025-04-10 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier