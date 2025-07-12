CONCERT » LA GRILLON DUO » Colombières-sur-Orb
CONCERT » LA GRILLON DUO »
Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb Hérault
Début : 2025-07-12
2025-07-12
La Grillon Duo c’est la Rencontre parfaite entre Tradition & modernité, Ecriture Espagnole & Française
Retrouvez sur place une petite restauration
Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb 34390 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 48 26 00 85 bonjour@librairielarbreapalabres.fr
English :
La Grillon Duo is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, Spanish and French writing
On-site catering
German :
La Grillon Duo ist die perfekte Begegnung zwischen Tradition & Moderne, spanischer & französischer Schrift
Vor Ort gibt es einen kleinen Imbiss
Italiano :
La Grillon Duo è il perfetto connubio tra tradizione e modernità, scrittura spagnola e francese
È disponibile un piccolo servizio di catering in loco
Espanol :
La Grillon Duo es la mezcla perfecta de tradición y modernidad, de escritura española y francesa
Dispone de un pequeño servicio de catering in situ
