CONCERT » LA GRILLON DUO » Colombières-sur-Orb

Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb Hérault

Tarif : – –

La Grillon Duo c’est la Rencontre parfaite entre Tradition & modernité, Ecriture Espagnole & Française

Retrouvez sur place une petite restauration

Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb 34390 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 48 26 00 85 bonjour@librairielarbreapalabres.fr

English :

La Grillon Duo is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, Spanish and French writing

On-site catering

German :

La Grillon Duo ist die perfekte Begegnung zwischen Tradition & Moderne, spanischer & französischer Schrift

Vor Ort gibt es einen kleinen Imbiss

Italiano :

La Grillon Duo è il perfetto connubio tra tradizione e modernità, scrittura spagnola e francese

È disponibile un piccolo servizio di catering in loco

Espanol :

La Grillon Duo es la mezcla perfecta de tradición y modernidad, de escritura española y francesa

Dispone de un pequeño servicio de catering in situ

