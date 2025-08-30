Concert La Loge Le Blanc
Concert La Loge Le Blanc samedi 30 août 2025.
Concert La Loge
32 Place de la Libération Le Blanc Indre
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 20:00:00
2025-08-30
Concert soul pop rock.
32 Place de la Libération Le Blanc 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 37 98 07
English :
Soul pop rock concert.
German :
Soul-Pop-Rock-Konzert.
Italiano :
Concerto soul pop rock.
Espanol :
Concierto de soul pop rock.
