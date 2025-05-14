Concert La Maîtrise au Goethe Institut – Nancy, 14 mai 2025 18:30, Nancy.

Dans le cadre des 70 ans du jumelage franco-allemand entre Nancy et Karlsruhe, nous vous proposons de venir découvrir les œuvres de Johannes Brahms et Gustav Holst, interprétés par la Maîtrise du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy, avec Gabriela Linares et María Fernanda Da Silva Rodríguez aux cors, Victor Petitjean à la harpe et Vincent Tricarri, à la direction et coordination artistique.

Le programme autour de la musique Romantique allemande et anglaise, propose une ballade bucolique dans lequel vous retrouverez le charme des voix d’enfants, la puissance des cors et la douceur de la harpe dans le cadre verdoyant des jardins du Goethe-Institut Nancy.

Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles.Tout public

39 Rue de la Ravinelle

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 44 36

English :

As part of the 70th anniversary of the Franco-German twinning between Nancy and Karlsruhe, we invite you to discover the works of Johannes Brahms and Gustav Holst, performed by the Maîtrise du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy, with Gabriela Linares and María Fernanda Da Silva Rodríguez on horns, Victor Petitjean on harp and Vincent Tricarri, artistic director and coordinator.

The program, based on German and English Romantic music, offers a bucolic ballad in which you will find the charm of children’s voices, the power of horns and the gentleness of the harp in the verdant setting of the gardens of the Goethe-Institut Nancy.

Admission free, subject to availability.

German :

Im Rahmen des 70-jährigen Jubiläums der deutsch-französischen Städtepartnerschaft zwischen Nancy und Karlsruhe laden wir Sie ein, die Werke von Johannes Brahms und Gustav Holst zu entdecken, interpretiert von der Maîtrise des Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy, mit Gabriela Linares und María Fernanda Da Silva Rodríguez an den Hörnern, Victor Petitjean an der Harfe und Vincent Tricarri, der die künstlerische Leitung und Koordination innehat.

Das Programm rund um die Musik der deutschen und englischen Romantik bietet eine bukolische Ballade, in der Sie den Charme der Kinderstimmen, die Kraft der Hörner und die Sanftheit der Harfe in der grünen Umgebung der Gärten des Goethe-Instituts Nancy wiederfinden werden.

Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del 70° anniversario del gemellaggio franco-tedesco tra Nancy e Karlsruhe, vi invitiamo a scoprire le opere di Johannes Brahms e Gustav Holst, eseguite dalla Maîtrise du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy, con Gabriela Linares e María Fernanda Da Silva Rodríguez ai corni, Victor Petitjean all’arpa e Vincent Tricarri, direttore artistico e coordinatore.

Il programma, basato sulla musica romantica tedesca e inglese, propone una ballata bucolica in cui si ritrovano il fascino delle voci dei bambini, la potenza dei corni e la morbidezza dell’arpa nella cornice verdeggiante dei giardini del Goethe-Institut Nancy.

Ingresso libero, soggetto a disponibilità.

Espanol :

En el marco del 70 aniversario del hermanamiento franco-alemán entre Nancy y Karlsruhe, le invitamos a descubrir las obras de Johannes Brahms y Gustav Holst, interpretadas por la Maîtrise du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy, con Gabriela Linares y María Fernanda Da Silva Rodríguez a las trompas, Victor Petitjean al arpa y Vincent Tricarri, director artístico y coordinador.

El programa, basado en la música romántica alemana e inglesa, propone una balada bucólica en la que encontrará el encanto de las voces infantiles, la potencia de las trompas y la suavidad del arpa en el marco verde de los jardines del Goethe-Institut de Nancy.

Entrada gratuita, según disponibilidad.

