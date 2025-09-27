Concert Lady Gospel Cuzance
Concert Lady Gospel Cuzance samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Concert Lady Gospel
bourg Cuzance Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Début : 2025-09-27 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27
2025-09-27
L’atelier gospel de l’école de musique de Souillac et l’ensemble vocal Lady Gospel , vous propose une soirée musicale pleine d’énergie et d’émotion. Un moment de partage vocal dans l’église Saint-Victor de Cuzance .
bourg Cuzance 46600 Lot Occitanie
English :
The Souillac music school?s gospel workshop and the Lady Gospel vocal ensemble present a musical evening full of energy and emotion
German :
Der Gospelworkshop der Musikschule von Souillac und das Vokalensemble Lady Gospel bieten Ihnen einen musikalischen Abend voller Energie und Emotionen
Italiano :
Il laboratorio di gospel della scuola di musica di Souillac e l’ensemble vocale Lady Gospel vi propongono una serata musicale piena di energia ed emozione
Espanol :
El taller de gospel de la escuela de música Souillac y el conjunto vocal Lady Gospel le ofrecen una velada musical llena de energía y emoción
