Concert Lady Gospel Cuzance

Concert Lady Gospel

L’atelier gospel de l’école de musique de Souillac et l’ensemble vocal Lady Gospel , vous propose une soirée musicale pleine d’énergie et d’émotion. Un moment de partage vocal dans l’église Saint-Victor de Cuzance .

bourg Cuzance 46600 Lot Occitanie

English :

The Souillac music school?s gospel workshop and the Lady Gospel vocal ensemble present a musical evening full of energy and emotion

German :

Der Gospelworkshop der Musikschule von Souillac und das Vokalensemble Lady Gospel bieten Ihnen einen musikalischen Abend voller Energie und Emotionen

Italiano :

Il laboratorio di gospel della scuola di musica di Souillac e l’ensemble vocale Lady Gospel vi propongono una serata musicale piena di energia ed emozione

Espanol :

El taller de gospel de la escuela de música Souillac y el conjunto vocal Lady Gospel le ofrecen una velada musical llena de energía y emoción

