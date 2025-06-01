Concert »Lady Gospel » – Rouffilhac, 1 juin 2025 20:00, Rouffilhac.
L’atelier Gospel de l’école de Musique de Souillac, dirigé par Anke de Bruijn vous propose une soirée musicale autour du Gospel. Venez, vous êtes les bienvenus!
Église de Rouffilhac
Rouffilhac 46300 Lot Occitanie
English :
The Souillac Music School’s Gospel Workshop, directed by Anke de Bruijn, invites you to an evening of Gospel music. Come along, you’re more than welcome!
German :
Der Gospel-Workshop der Musikschule Souillac unter der Leitung von Anke de Bruijn bietet Ihnen einen musikalischen Abend rund um den Gospel an. Kommen Sie, Sie sind herzlich willkommen!
Italiano :
Il laboratorio Gospel della Scuola di Musica di Souillac, diretto da Anke de Bruijn, vi propone una serata di musica Gospel. Venite, siete i benvenuti!
Espanol :
El taller de Gospel de la Escuela de Música de Souillac, dirigido por Anke de Bruijn, le propone una velada de música Gospel. Ven, ¡eres bienvenido!
