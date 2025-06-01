Concert »Lady Gospel » – Rouffilhac, 1 juin 2025 20:00, Rouffilhac.

Lot

Concert »Lady Gospel » Église de Rouffilhac Rouffilhac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-01 20:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01

Date(s) :

2025-06-01

L’atelier Gospel de l’école de Musique de Souillac, dirigé par Anke de Bruijn vous propose une soirée musicale autour du Gospel. Venez, vous êtes les bienvenus!

.

Église de Rouffilhac

Rouffilhac 46300 Lot Occitanie

English :

The Souillac Music School’s Gospel Workshop, directed by Anke de Bruijn, invites you to an evening of Gospel music. Come along, you’re more than welcome!

German :

Der Gospel-Workshop der Musikschule Souillac unter der Leitung von Anke de Bruijn bietet Ihnen einen musikalischen Abend rund um den Gospel an. Kommen Sie, Sie sind herzlich willkommen!

Italiano :

Il laboratorio Gospel della Scuola di Musica di Souillac, diretto da Anke de Bruijn, vi propone una serata di musica Gospel. Venite, siete i benvenuti!

Espanol :

El taller de Gospel de la Escuela de Música de Souillac, dirigido por Anke de Bruijn, le propone una velada de música Gospel. Ven, ¡eres bienvenido!

L’événement Concert »Lady Gospel » Rouffilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par OT Gourdon