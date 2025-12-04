Concert Landwvrks Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Concert Landwvrks Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal jeudi 4 décembre 2025.

Concert Landwvrks

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

32

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-12-04 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-04

Présentés par Artefact PRL / La Laiterie et La Halle Verrière en accord avec Opus Live

Depuis la sortie de Lost in the Waves, Landmvrks s’est imposé comme le groupe metalcore le plus en vogue en France et en Europe.

Les faits d’armes des Marseillais sont impressionnants tournée européenne sold out, prestations très remarquées aux Etats-Unis, dans les plus grands festivals français (Cabaret Vert, Hellfest, V and B Fest, Motocultor, etc) et européens (Graspop, Slam Dunk, Rock For People, Full Force, Jera On Air, Resurrection, Summer Breeze, etc), première partie de Bring Me The Horizon ou de Sum 41.

Le groupe a même dépassé la barre très symbolique des 100 millions de streams sur Spotify uniquement.

Une ascension vertigineuse et le début d’une histoire qui marquera à coup sûr une scène metal française en pleine effervescence.

Pour cette tournée européenne exceptionnelle, Landmvrks emmène dans son sillon métallique, le groupe américain post-hardcore et métalcore Underoath, les new yorkais de Pain Of Truth qui font actuellement figure de proue du mouvement hardcore et enfin , from Brighton, le combo Split Chain qui est en train de redéfinir les limites de la scène indie métal anglaise actuelle.Tout public

32 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

English :

Presented by Artefact PRL / La Laiterie and La Halle Verrière in association with Opus Live

Since the release of Lost in the Waves, Landmvrks have established themselves as the hottest metalcore band in France and Europe.

The Marseillais? track record is impressive: a sold-out European tour, high-profile appearances in the U.S. and at the biggest French (Cabaret Vert, Hellfest, V and B Fest, Motocultor, etc.) and European festivals (Graspop, Slam Dunk, Rock For People, Full Force, Jera On Air, Resurrection, Summer Breeze, etc.), opening slots for Bring Me The Horizon and Sum 41.

The band has even passed the symbolic 100 million streams mark on Spotify alone.

A vertiginous ascent and the beginning of a story that is sure to leave its mark on the burgeoning French metal scene.

For this exceptional European tour, Landmvrks is bringing along American post-hardcore and metalcore band Underoath, New Yorkers Pain Of Truth, who are currently at the forefront of the hardcore movement, and Split Chain from Brighton, who are redefining the boundaries of the current UK indie metal scene.

German :

Angeboten von Artefact PRL / La Laiterie und La Halle Verrière in Zusammenarbeit mit Opus Live

Seit der Veröffentlichung von Lost in the Waves haben sich Landmvrks als die angesagteste Metalcore-Band in Frankreich und Europa etabliert.

Die Erfolge der Marseiller sind beeindruckend: Ausverkaufte Europatournee, viel beachtete Auftritte in den USA, auf den größten französischen (Cabaret Vert, Hellfest, V and B Fest, Motocultor usw.) und europäischen Festivals (Graspop, Slam Dunk, Rock For People, Full Force, Jera On Air, Resurrection, Summer Breeze usw.), als Vorgruppe von Bring Me The Horizon oder Sum 41.

Die Band hat sogar die sehr symbolische Marke von 100 Millionen Streams allein auf Spotify überschritten.

Ein schwindelerregender Aufstieg und der Beginn einer Geschichte, die die französische Metal-Szene in voller Blüte prägen wird.

Auf dieser außergewöhnlichen Europatour nehmen Landmvrks die amerikanische Post-Hardcore- und Metalcore-Band Underoath mit, die New Yorker Band Pain Of Truth, die derzeit die Hardcore-Bewegung anführt, und schließlich die Kombo Split Chain aus Brighton, die dabei ist, die Grenzen der englischen Indie-Metal-Szene neu zu definieren.

Italiano :

Presentato da Artefact PRL / La Laiterie e La Halle Verrière in associazione con Opus Live

Dall’uscita di Lost in the Waves, i Landmvrks si sono affermati come la band metalcore più in voga in Francia e in Europa.

Il curriculum dei marsigliesi è impressionante: un tour europeo che ha registrato il tutto esaurito, esibizioni di alto profilo negli Stati Uniti e nei maggiori festival francesi (Cabaret Vert, Hellfest, V and B Fest, Motocultor, ecc.) ed europei (Graspop, Slam Dunk, Rock For People, Full Force, Jera On Air, Resurrection, Summer Breeze, ecc.), slot di supporto per Bring Me The Horizon e Sum 41.

La band ha anche superato la soglia simbolica dei 100 milioni di stream solo su Spotify.

È un’ascesa fulminea e l’inizio di una storia che lascerà sicuramente il segno nella nascente scena metal francese.

Per questo eccezionale tour europeo, i Landmvrks porteranno con sé la band post-hardcore e metalcore americana Underoath, i newyorkesi Pain Of Truth, attualmente in prima linea nel movimento hardcore, e gli Split Chain di Brighton, che stanno ridefinendo i confini dell’attuale scena indie metal britannica.

Espanol :

Presentado por Artefact PRL / La Laiterie y La Halle Verrière en asociación con Opus Live

Desde el lanzamiento de Lost in the Waves, Landmvrks se ha consolidado como el grupo de metalcore de moda en Francia y Europa.

El palmarés de los marselleses es impresionante: una gira europea con todas las entradas agotadas, actuaciones de alto nivel en Estados Unidos y en los mayores festivales franceses (Cabaret Vert, Hellfest, V and B Fest, Motocultor, etc.) y europeos (Graspop, Slam Dunk, Rock For People, Full Force, Jera On Air, Resurrection, Summer Breeze, etc.), teloneros de Bring Me The Horizon y Sum 41.

La banda ha superado incluso la simbólica marca de los 100 millones de streams solo en Spotify.

Es un ascenso meteórico, y el comienzo de una historia que seguramente dejará su huella en la floreciente escena del metal francés.

Para esta excepcional gira europea, Landmvrks trae consigo a la banda estadounidense de post-hardcore y metalcore Underoath, a los neoyorquinos Pain Of Truth, que actualmente están a la vanguardia del movimiento hardcore, y a Split Chain, de Brighton, que están redefiniendo los límites de la actual escena británica de indie metal.

L’événement Concert Landwvrks Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE