Concert L'arbre bleu 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand

Concert L’arbre bleu 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand jeudi 28 août 2025.

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28

2025-08-28

L’Arbre Bleu alterne chansons et textes parlés sur de la musique ; un cocktail folk-rock de guitares électriques et acoustiques, de percussions parfois en matériaux bruts ou naturels.

Concert tout public du groupe O Bec composé d’Alexandre Griffiths (guitare, chant et percussions) et Didier Dubreuil (chant, guitare).   .

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75  tangram@ecomail.fr

