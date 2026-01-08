Concert LAZULI Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Concert LAZULI Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-03 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-03

2026-04-03

Après Le fantastique envol de Dieter Böhm (2020), Dénudé (2021) et 11 (2023), LAZULI sorira son tant attendu nouvel album en cette fin d’année 2025.

Lazuli est sûrement devenu le groupe phare de la scène progressive en France voire, tout simplement, l’un des fleurons du rock hexagonal … Peut-être pas l’un des plus connus mais certainement l’un des plus talentueux !

Pourtant, nul n’est prophète en son pays, Lazuli est en effet plus connu à l’étranger, en particulier en Allemagne ou en Angleterre … Comme quoi, chanter en français n’empêche pas d’être apprécié en dehors de l’hexagone.

Toujours aussi poétique et mélodique, distillant une variété des sons et d’instruments (découvrez celui de la Léode !), la puisance de leur musique n’y est certainement pas non plus étrangère !

Ce sera déjà le 7ème passage de Lazuli Chez Paulette avec ArpègiA et on peut affirmer que chacune de leurs prestations aura laissé des souvenirs indélébiles au public présent.

Le groupe viendra de nouveau distiller son rock flamboyant et poétique.

Une superbe occasion de (re)découvrir ce groupe talentueux !Tout public

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

After Le fantastique envol de Dieter Böhm (2020), Dénudé (2021) and 11 (2023), LAZULI will release its long-awaited new album at the end of 2025.

Lazuli has surely become the flagship band of France’s progressive scene, if not, quite simply, one of the jewels in the crown of French rock… Maybe not one of the best-known, but certainly one of the most talented!

Lazuli is better known abroad, particularly in Germany and England… Proof that singing in French doesn’t mean you can’t be appreciated outside France.

As poetic and melodic as ever, distilling a variety of sounds and instruments (check out the one on the Léode!), the richness of their music is certainly no stranger to them either!

This will be Lazuli’s 7th appearance Chez Paulette with ArpègiA, and it’s safe to say that each of their performances has left indelible memories with the audience.

The band will once again be distilling their flamboyant, poetic rock.

A great opportunity to (re)discover this talented band!

