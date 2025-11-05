Concert Le bal perdu Médiathèque Communautaire Sarreguemines

Concert Le bal perdu Médiathèque Communautaire Sarreguemines mercredi 5 novembre 2025.

Concert Le bal perdu

Médiathèque Communautaire 4 Chaussée de Louvain Sarreguemines Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-05 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-05 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-05

Le Département invite les 151 bibliothèques de son réseau à participer à la 8e édition de la manifestation Esprits Livres. Cet événement dédié à l’inclusion des seniors autonomes en bibliothèque se décline cette année sur la thématique de la musique, en lien avec le nouveau service de prêt d’instruments (un livret détaillé de toutes les animations dans le réseau sera disponible en octobre).

La Médiathèque vous convie ainsi à un moment festif, entre modernité et nostalgie, à partager en famille enfants, petits-enfants, parents et grands-parents sont invités à embarquer pour un voyage musical à la fois onirique et vibrant, qui se terminera par une petite touche sucrée.

D’une place émane la rumeur d’une foule. Accrochés au fronton des maisons, des fanions colorés s’agitent dans la brise d’été. Des enfants courent, barbe à papa à la main et soudain une mélodie enivrante fend la foule et fait chavirer les corps et les cœurs. Ça y est, Le bal perdu a commencé !

Guillaume Schleer et Marie Dubus, musiciens à la solide formation classique et jazz, convoquent dans ce concert intemporel l’imaginaire du bal populaire. Dans une atmosphère de rêverie, les compositions originales succèdent, avec une grande virtuosité, aux classiques du genre.Tout public

0 .

Médiathèque Communautaire 4 Chaussée de Louvain Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 28 60 80 contact.med@agglo-sarreguemines.fr

English :

The Département is inviting the 151 libraries in its network to take part in the 8th Esprits Livres event. This event, dedicated to the inclusion of independent senior citizens in libraries, this year focuses on the theme of music, in conjunction with the new instrument lending service (a detailed booklet of all the events taking place in the network will be available in October).

The Médiathèque invites you to share a festive moment, between modernity and nostalgia, with your family: children, grandchildren, parents and grandparents are invited to embark on a musical journey, both dreamlike and vibrant, ending with a sweet treat.

From one square emanates the rumor of a crowd. Colorful pennants hang from the fronts of houses, waving in the summer breeze. Children run about, cotton candy in hand, and suddenly an intoxicating melody cuts through the crowd, turning bodies and hearts upside down. Le bal perdu has begun!

Guillaume Schleer and Marie Dubus, musicians with solid classical and jazz training, conjure up the imaginary world of the bal populaire in this timeless concert. In a dreamy atmosphere, original compositions follow classics of the genre with great virtuosity.

German :

Das Département lädt die 151 Bibliotheken seines Netzwerks zur Teilnahme an der 8. Ausgabe der Veranstaltung Esprits Livres ein. Diese Veranstaltung, die sich der Einbeziehung selbstständiger Senioren in die Bibliotheken widmet, steht dieses Jahr unter dem Motto « Musik » und steht im Zusammenhang mit dem neuen Instrumentenverleih (ein detailliertes Heft mit allen Veranstaltungen im Netzwerk ist im Oktober erhältlich).

Die Mediathek lädt Sie zu einem festlichen Moment zwischen Modernität und Nostalgie ein, den Sie mit Ihrer Familie teilen können: Kinder, Enkelkinder, Eltern und Großeltern sind eingeladen, sich auf eine musikalische Reise zu begeben, die zugleich traumhaft und vibrierend ist und mit einer kleinen süßen Note endet.

Von einem Platz geht das Gerücht einer Menschenmenge aus. An den Giebeln der Häuser hängen bunte Wimpel, die in der Sommerbrise flattern. Kinder rennen mit Zuckerwatte in der Hand umher, und plötzlich durchdringt eine berauschende Melodie die Menge und lässt Körper und Herzen schmelzen. Es ist soweit: Der verlorene Ball hat begonnen!

Guillaume Schleer und Marie Dubus, Musiker mit einer soliden Ausbildung in Klassik und Jazz, beschwören in diesem zeitlosen Konzert die Vorstellungswelt des Volksballs herauf. In einer träumerischen Atmosphäre folgen die Originalkompositionen mit großer Virtuosität auf die Klassiker des Genres.

Italiano :

Il Dipartimento invita le 151 biblioteche della sua rete a partecipare all’ottava edizione di Esprits Livres. Quest’anno l’evento, dedicato all’inclusione degli anziani indipendenti nelle biblioteche, sarà incentrato sul tema della musica, in concomitanza con il nuovo servizio di prestito di strumenti (un opuscolo dettagliato di tutti gli eventi che si svolgeranno nella rete sarà disponibile a ottobre).

La Médiathèque vi invita a condividere un momento di festa, tra modernità e nostalgia, con tutta la famiglia: figli, nipoti, genitori e nonni sono invitati a intraprendere un viaggio musicale onirico e vibrante, che si concluderà con una dolce sorpresa.

Da una piazza proviene il vociare di una folla. Dalle facciate delle case pendono gagliardetti colorati che sventolano nella brezza estiva. I bambini corrono, con lo zucchero filato in mano, e all’improvviso una melodia inebriante attraversa la folla, stravolgendo i corpi e i cuori. Ecco, Le bal perdu è iniziato!

Guillaume Schleer e Marie Dubus, musicisti con una solida formazione classica e jazz, evocano il mondo immaginario del ballo popolare in questo concerto senza tempo. In un’atmosfera sognante, composizioni originali si susseguono a classici del genere con grande virtuosismo.

Espanol :

El Departamento invita a las 151 bibliotecas de su red a participar en la 8ª edición de Esprits Livres. Este año, la manifestación, dedicada a la integración de las personas mayores autónomas en las bibliotecas, se centrará en el tema de la música, en relación con el nuevo servicio de préstamo de instrumentos (en octubre estará disponible un folleto detallado de todas las manifestaciones que tendrán lugar en la red).

La Médiathèque le invita a compartir un momento festivo, entre modernidad y nostalgia, con toda la familia: hijos, nietos, padres y abuelos están invitados a embarcarse en un viaje musical a la vez onírico y vibrante, que terminará con un dulce.

De una plaza emana el rumor de una multitud. De las fachadas de las casas cuelgan banderines de colores que ondean con la brisa veraniega. Los niños corren de un lado a otro, con el algodón de azúcar en la mano, y de repente una melodía embriagadora atraviesa la multitud, dando un vuelco a los cuerpos y los corazones. Le bal perdu ha comenzado

Guillaume Schleer y Marie Dubus, músicos de sólida formación clásica y jazzística, evocan el mundo imaginario del baile popular en este concierto intemporal. En una atmósfera de ensueño, las composiciones originales se suceden con gran virtuosismo a los clásicos del género.

L’événement Concert Le bal perdu Sarreguemines a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES