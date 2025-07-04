Concert Le Barda au peRgo Le Pergo Allex 4 juillet 2025 19:00

Drôme

Concert Le Barda au peRgo Le Pergo 5051 rue Pergaud Allex Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-04

2025-07-04

Inspiré d’artistes australiens comme Xavier Rudd ou John Butler, il a inventé sa propre technique en posant sa guitare à plat, qu’il développe dans ses morceaux folk, celtiques… et dans un style qu’il baptise “Western Badass”

Le Pergo 5051 rue Pergaud

Allex 26400 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes allo@lepergo.org

English :

Inspired by Australian artists such as Xavier Rudd and John Butler, he has invented his own technique of laying his guitar flat, which he develops in his folk and Celtic pieces? and in a style he calls ?Western Badass?

German :

Inspiriert von australischen Künstlern wie Xavier Rudd oder John Butler, hat er seine eigene Technik entwickelt, die Gitarre flach zu legen, die er in seinen Folk- und keltischen Stücken und in einem Stil, den er Western Badass nennt, anwendet

Italiano :

Ispirato da artisti australiani come Xavier Rudd e John Butler, ha inventato una propria tecnica di posa della chitarra in piano, che sviluppa nelle sue canzoni folk e celtiche e in uno stile che chiama « Western Badass »

Espanol :

Inspirado por artistas australianos como Xavier Rudd y John Butler, inventó su propia técnica poniendo la guitarra plana, que desarrolla en sus canciones folk y celtas y en un estilo que denomina ?Western Badass?

