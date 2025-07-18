Concert Le Quartet Gospel Église Corcieux

Concert Le Quartet Gospel Église Corcieux vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Concert Le Quartet Gospel

Église Place des Fusillés Corcieux Vosges

Quatre voix pour chanter et raconter la dramatique histoire des esclaves noirs qui travaillaient jusqu’au XIXe siècle dans d’immenses plantations dans le Sud des États-Unis.

Entrée libre plateau.Tout public

Église Place des Fusillés Corcieux 88430 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 87 49 03 36 mauriceduflot@free.fr

Four voices sing and tell the dramatic story of the black slaves who worked until the 19th century on huge plantations in the American South.

Free admission on stage.

Vier Stimmen singen und erzählen die dramatische Geschichte der schwarzen Sklaven, die bis ins 19. Jahrhundert auf riesigen Plantagen im Süden der USA arbeiteten.

Freier Eintritt Bühne.

Quattro voci cantano e raccontano la drammatica storia degli schiavi neri che hanno lavorato fino al XIX secolo nelle grandi piantagioni del Sud americano.

Ingresso libero sul palco.

Cuatro voces cantan y cuentan la dramática historia de los esclavos negros que trabajaron hasta el siglo XIX en enormes plantaciones del Sur de Estados Unidos.

Entrada gratuita en el escenario.

