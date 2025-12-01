Concert Le Salon des Artistes Nancy

Concert Le Salon des Artistes

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-12-20 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20

2025-12-20 2026-01-17 2026-03-14 2026-04-12 2026-05-16 2026-06-20

Et si on changeait nos habitudes ? Si aller au concert devenait simple comme bonjour ? Évident comme retrouver ses amis autour d’un verre pour partager un moment de détente ? Le Salon des artistes, conçu avec les artistes de l’Orchestre et du Chœur, vous propose de découvrir ou de redécouvrir des chefs-d’œuvre du grand répertoire choisis par leurs soins une parenthèse musicale d’une heure associée à un verre, un déjeuner ou un goûter.

Plutôt lunch ? Rendez-vous en semaine à 12h30. Plutôt apéritif ? Rendez-vous les samedis à 11h. Plutôt thé ? Rendez-vous les dimanches à 16h. Plutôt soirée ou afterwork ? Nous ajoutons à partir de cette saison une nouveauté avec des concerts Dégustation à 19h30. Et si votre truc, c’est le petit-déjeuner, alors désolé, on ne peut vraiment rien pour vous… pour le moment !

Réservation obligatoire.Tout public

What if we changed our habits? What if going to a concert was as easy as saying hello? What if getting together with friends for a drink and a moment of relaxation were as obvious as ever? The Salon des artistes, designed with the artists of the Orchestre et du Ch?ur, offers you the chance to discover or rediscover masterpieces from the great repertoire, chosen by the artists themselves: an hour-long musical interlude combined with a drink, lunch or snack.

Looking for lunch? Meet us weekdays at 12:30pm. More of an aperitif? Saturdays at 11am. More of a tea party? Meet us on Sundays at 4pm. More of an evening or afterwork? Starting this season, we’re adding a new feature: Tasting concerts at 7:30pm. And if breakfast is your thing, then sorry, there’s really nothing we can do for you? yet!

Reservations required.

