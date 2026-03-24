Concert Le Tremplin du Michel L’Atelier Toul

Concert Le Tremplin du Michel

L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-03 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-03 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Le Tremplin du Michel revient cette année ! Le principe, que vous connaissez, reste le même sélectionner quatre groupes de la région Grand Est, qui se produiront sur scène pour séduire le public et le jury.

Parmi tous les candidat-es, quatre groupes seront sélectionnés comme finalistes (et parmi eux, au moins 2 formations à lead féminin ou mixte). Ces finalistes s’affronteront lors de la finale du Tremplin du Michel, à la Brasserie Cheval. Le vainqueur se produira sur la petite scène du Jardin du Michel, le vendredi 22 mai, et bénéficiera d’une résidence à L’Autre Canal à Nancy.

En partenariat avec la Brasserie Cheval à Toul, L’Autre Canal et l’Ensemble Claude Daunot.Tout public

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L’Atelier 146 Rue Pierre-Aimé Bouge Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est brasserie.cheval@gmail.com

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English :

The Tremplin du Michel is back again this year! The principle, as you know, remains the same: select four groups from the Grand Est region, who will perform on stage to win over the audience and the jury.

From all the candidates, four groups will be selected as finalists (including at least 2 groups with female or mixed leads). These finalists will compete in the final of the Tremplin du Michel, at the Brasserie Cheval. The winner will perform on the small stage of the Jardin du Michel, on Friday May 22, and will benefit from a residency at L’Autre Canal in Nancy.

In partnership with Brasserie Cheval in Toul, L’Autre Canal and Ensemble Claude Daunot.

L’événement Concert Le Tremplin du Michel Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par MT TERRES TOULOISES