Concert Legends rock n’roll trio Piriac-sur-Mer

Concert Legends rock n’roll trio Piriac-sur-Mer samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Concert Legends rock n’roll trio

13 avenue Alphonse Daudet Piriac-sur-Mer Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 11:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-26

Concert de rock à la guinguette de la Piriacaise   .

13 avenue Alphonse Daudet Piriac-sur-Mer 44420 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 23 15 22 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Concert Legends rock n’roll trio Piriac-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par ADT44