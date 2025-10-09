Concert Leila Olivesi trio Piano en Valois 2025 avenue des Maréchaux Angoulême

Concert Leila Olivesi trio Piano en Valois 2025

avenue des Maréchaux Théâtre d’Angoulême Angoulême Charente

Début : 2025-10-09 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-09

2025-10-09

Leïla Olivesi, pianiste et compositrice primée, est une figure majeure du jazz contemporain. Diplômée en philosophie et musicologie à la Sorbonne, elle complète sa formation musicale auprès de maîtres tels que Mulgrew Miller et Stéphane Belmondo.

avenue des Maréchaux Théâtre d’Angoulême Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 38 61 62 pianoenvalois@wanadoo.fr

English :

Award-winning pianist and composer Leïla Olivesi is a major figure in contemporary jazz. With a degree in philosophy and musicology from the Sorbonne, she completed her musical training with masters such as Mulgrew Miller and Stéphane Belmondo.

German :

Die preisgekrönte Pianistin und Komponistin Leïla Olivesi ist eine der wichtigsten Figuren des zeitgenössischen Jazz. Nach ihrem Abschluss in Philosophie und Musikwissenschaft an der Sorbonne vervollständigte sie ihre musikalische Ausbildung bei Meistern wie Mulgrew Miller und Stéphane Belmondo.

Italiano :

La pluripremiata pianista e compositrice Leïla Olivesi è una figura di spicco del jazz contemporaneo. Laureata in filosofia e musicologia alla Sorbona, ha completato la sua formazione musicale con maestri come Mulgrew Miller e Stéphane Belmondo.

Espanol :

La galardonada pianista y compositora Leïla Olivesi es una figura destacada del jazz contemporáneo. Licenciada en Filosofía y Musicología por la Sorbona, completó su formación musical con maestros como Mulgrew Miller y Stéphane Belmondo.

