Concert Les Alizés Mortagne-au-Perche

Eglise Notre-Dame Mortagne-au-Perche Orne

Début : 2025-10-12 17:00:00
2025-10-12

Concert « Les Alizés » avec Elisa Fiasca au chant et Louise Meurisse à la harpe.
Organisé par l’association Perche Haïti. Participation libre.   .

Eglise Notre-Dame Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 83 34 37 

