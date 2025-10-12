Concert Les Alizés Mortagne-au-Perche
Concert Les Alizés Mortagne-au-Perche dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Concert Les Alizés
Eglise Notre-Dame Mortagne-au-Perche Orne
Début : 2025-10-12 17:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12
2025-10-12
Concert « Les Alizés » avec Elisa Fiasca au chant et Louise Meurisse à la harpe.
Organisé par l’association Perche Haïti. Participation libre. .
Eglise Notre-Dame Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 83 34 37
