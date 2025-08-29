Concert Les CROGS Clos Marchand Vérines

Concert Les CROGS Clos Marchand Vérines vendredi 29 août 2025.

Concert Les CROGS

Clos Marchand Clos Marchand Place du commerce Vérines Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-29

Date(s) :
2025-08-29

Concert Electro Celtique.
+33 6 21 49 13 64  verines.animations@gmail.com

English : Concert Les CROGS

Electro Celtic concert.

German : Konzert Les CROGS

Celtic Electro Concert.

Italiano :

Concerto elettro-celtico.

Espanol : Concierto Les CROGS

Concierto electrocelta.

