Concert Les CROGS Clos Marchand Vérines
Concert Les CROGS Clos Marchand Vérines vendredi 29 août 2025.
Concert Les CROGS
Clos Marchand Clos Marchand Place du commerce Vérines Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-08-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-29
Date(s) :
2025-08-29
Concert Electro Celtique.
+33 6 21 49 13 64 verines.animations@gmail.com
English : Concert Les CROGS
Electro Celtic concert.
German : Konzert Les CROGS
Celtic Electro Concert.
Italiano :
Concerto elettro-celtico.
Espanol : Concierto Les CROGS
Concierto electrocelta.
