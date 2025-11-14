Concert Les gitans Dhoad du Rajasthan

Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis Allier

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 18:30:00

fin : 2025-11-14

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Un voyage sans prendre l’avion pour l’Inde ! Profitez d’un apéritif dinatoire rajasthani suivi d’un spectacle concert.

.

Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 85 54 96 89

English :

Travel to India without flying! Enjoy a rajasthani aperitif followed by a concert show.

German :

Eine Reise ohne Flug nach Indien! Genießen Sie einen Rajasthani-Dinner-Aperitif, gefolgt von einer Konzertaufführung.

Italiano :

Un viaggio in India senza volare! Godetevi un aperitivo rajasthani seguito da un concerto.

Espanol :

¡Un viaje a la India sin volar! Disfrute de un aperitivo rajasthani seguido de un concierto.

L’événement Concert Les gitans Dhoad du Rajasthan Lurcy-Lévis a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région