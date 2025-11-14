Concert Les gitans Dhoad du Rajasthan Lurcy-Lévis
Concert Les gitans Dhoad du Rajasthan Lurcy-Lévis vendredi 14 novembre 2025.
Concert Les gitans Dhoad du Rajasthan
Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis Allier
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-14 18:30:00
fin : 2025-11-14
Date(s) :
2025-11-14
Un voyage sans prendre l’avion pour l’Inde ! Profitez d’un apéritif dinatoire rajasthani suivi d’un spectacle concert.
Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 85 54 96 89
English :
Travel to India without flying! Enjoy a rajasthani aperitif followed by a concert show.
German :
Eine Reise ohne Flug nach Indien! Genießen Sie einen Rajasthani-Dinner-Aperitif, gefolgt von einer Konzertaufführung.
Italiano :
Un viaggio in India senza volare! Godetevi un aperitivo rajasthani seguito da un concerto.
Espanol :
¡Un viaje a la India sin volar! Disfrute de un aperitivo rajasthani seguido de un concierto.
