CONCERT LES ITINÉRANTES LES JARDINS DE LUMIÈRE

Village Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-18 17:00:00

fin : 2026-01-18 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-18

Dans les Jardins de Lumière, un chant grégorien peut côtoyer un mantra hindou, un “kvæði” de l’Edda en vieux norrois, un extrait du Tao Te King, ou encore un poème sufi.

.

Village Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 49 77 00 56

English :

In the Gardens of Light, a Gregorian chant can be heard alongside a Hindu mantra, a ?kvæði? from the Edda in Old Norse, an extract from the Tao Te King, or a Sufi poem.

L’événement CONCERT LES ITINÉRANTES LES JARDINS DE LUMIÈRE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par MAIRIE CANET