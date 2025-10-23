Concert Les Oiseaux de trottoir La Chaise-Dieu

Concert Les Oiseaux de trottoir La Chaise-Dieu jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Concert Les Oiseaux de trottoir

Jardin public La Chaise-Dieu Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-10-23 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-23 20:00:00

2025-10-23

Cet orchestre chansonnier cyclo itinérant investira le jardin public à 18h pour offrir une musique de rue festive et authentique entre compos persos, chants engagés et reprises revisitées.

Jardin public La Chaise-Dieu 43160 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 00 01 57

English :

At 6pm, this roving cyclo chansonnier orchestra will take over the public garden to offer a festive and authentic street music mix of personal compositions, committed songs and revisited covers.

German :

Dieses fahrende zyklische Liedermacherorchester wird um 18 Uhr in den öffentlichen Garten einziehen und eine festliche und authentische Straßenmusik zwischen Eigenkompositionen, engagierten Liedern und überarbeiteten Coverversionen darbieten.

Italiano :

Il gruppo itinerante di ciclocantanti si esibirà nel giardino pubblico alle 18.00, suonando una festosa e autentica musica di strada con composizioni proprie, canzoni impegnate e cover rivisitate.

Espanol :

Esta banda itinerante de canto cíclico tomará el jardín público a las 18.00 horas, interpretando un festivo y auténtico estilo de música callejera con composiciones propias, canciones comprometidas y versiones revisitadas.

L’événement Concert Les Oiseaux de trottoir La Chaise-Dieu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay