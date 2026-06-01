Camplong

CONCERT LES TOON’S

Place Antonin Durand Camplong Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-11

fin : 2026-06-11

Date(s) :

2026-06-11

Jeudi 11 juin à partir de 19h30 à l’épicerie Chez Cécile de Camplong

Soirée concert avec Les Toon’s ambiance bal populaire

Restauration sur place

Info 06 15 27 85 49

Jeudi 11 juin à partir de 19h30 à l’épicerie Chez Cécile de Camplong

Soirée concert avec Les Toon’s ambiance bal populaire

Restauration sur place

Info 06 15 27 85 49 .

Place Antonin Durand Camplong 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 15 27 85 49

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Thursday June 11 from 7.30pm at the Chez Cécile grocery store in Camplong

Evening concert with Les Toon’s popular ball atmosphere

Catering on site

Info 06 15 27 85 49

L’événement CONCERT LES TOON’S Camplong a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB