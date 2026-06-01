CONCERT LES TOON’S Camplong
CONCERT LES TOON’S Camplong jeudi 11 juin 2026.
Camplong
CONCERT LES TOON’S
Place Antonin Durand Camplong Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-11
fin : 2026-06-11
Date(s) :
2026-06-11
Jeudi 11 juin à partir de 19h30 à l’épicerie Chez Cécile de Camplong
Soirée concert avec Les Toon’s ambiance bal populaire
Restauration sur place
Info 06 15 27 85 49
Jeudi 11 juin à partir de 19h30 à l’épicerie Chez Cécile de Camplong
Soirée concert avec Les Toon’s ambiance bal populaire
Restauration sur place
Info 06 15 27 85 49 .
Place Antonin Durand Camplong 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 15 27 85 49
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Thursday June 11 from 7.30pm at the Chez Cécile grocery store in Camplong
Evening concert with Les Toon’s popular ball atmosphere
Catering on site
Info 06 15 27 85 49
L’événement CONCERT LES TOON’S Camplong a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Camplong (Hérault)
- SOIRÉE CONCERT ROCK Camplong 23 juillet 2026